Val Okara, Owerri

A five-man panel was on Thursday inaugurated by the Imo state government to investigate allegations of corrupt practices at the local government councils from 2011 -2019.

The investigating committee has the former Chairman, National Population Commission Chief Eze Duruiheoma (SAN) as the chairman with Dr. Ken Uzoechi as the secretary. Other members of the committee include Ngozi Ogbu, Ezekiel Chukwukere and Anogwi Anyanwu.

Inaugurating the committee, the Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona reminded the members of the determination of the administration to entrench openness and transparency in governance, charging them not to disappoint the people of the state.

He said that “it has pleased the government of Imo state under the dynamic leadership of Emeka Ihedioha to set up a committee for the investigation of allegations of corrupt practices of former local government area chairmen, councillors and other political appointees from 2011 to 2019.

“Pursuant to the notice of allegation in writing against the chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and political appointees of the 27 local government councils in Imo state and the recommendation made to the governor by the state House of Assembly in that regard,

and having regards to the provisions of Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Local Government Administration Law and Sections 73 sub-section 3 of the Local Government Administration Law, the governor suspended the chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and other political appointees for a period of six months.

“Pursuant to that resolution by the state House of Assembly, the governor has graciously constituted a 5-man committee to look into the said allegations, as was advised and recommended by the assembly.

It is therefore, my honour and privilege to on behalf of Governor Emeka Ihedioha to inaugurate this committee.”

He explained that the chairman and members of the committee were carefully selected on merit and track records, urging them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Responding, Chairman of the Committee, Chief Duruiheoma (SAN) thanked the state government for finding them worthy of the assignment, promising not to disappoint the people of the state.

He added that “I assure you that this assignment will not be taken lightly. Please, convey our gratitude to the governor. We promise not to disappoint him. This trust that you have reposed in us will not be betrayed.”