Imo: Ihedioha suspends all government financial transactions

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Denies ordering demolition of statue

Val Okara, Owerri and Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has directed all Financial Institutions that have business with the State Government not to honour any withdrawal instruction by cheques, transfers or in any form.

In a statement signed by the Media Adviser to the state governor, Mr. Steve Osuji, in Owerri on Thursday, the government directed that no financial mandates, ISPOs or any form of financial instruction should be treated.

“All outstanding financial instructions already with banks and financial institutions should be put on hold.

“This directive covers, but not limited to, all the accounts of Ministries, Departments, Parastatals, Local Government councils, Quasi-government Agencies, and all revenue generating organs of government’’.

He, therefore, advised banks and non-bank financial institutions to take note and ensure compliance as the state government would not be responsible for any disbursement effected contrary to this directive.

According to him, all heads of government agencies, departments, parastatals, permanent secretaries and relevant officers will be held responsible for any breach.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Transition Planning and Handover Committee in Imo State, Chief Chris Okewulonu, has dismissed rumours making rounds that Okorocha handed over properly to Ihedioha.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, Chairman of the Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee, Chief Okewulonu, said no official handover had been effected.

“We are literally in the dark so to speak. Of course, the former governor gave us no cooperation whatsoever. Unlike what we have had in the past during previous transitions here in Imo State and as was performed in other states, not one document has been handed over to the new administration.

“Yet he makes fantabulous claims about the amount in the treasury but as at today, no single paper to back up those claims. Formal handover, traditionally is performed before the official inauguration of the incoming administration, therefore I will be right to conclude that this aberration is another deliberate ploy to derail the rebuilding process. “

Okewulonu further disclosed that there was no meeting between the two principals since after the election, noting that the former governor may have left town.

In another development, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked media reports that it arrested the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, following his official handover to his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday.

Reports had emerged on Thursday that the anti-graft agency arrested the former governor and sealed his apartment in Eastern Palm University, Ogboko.

However, the EFCC’s spokesman, Tony Orilade, who was reacting during a telephone interview with The Daily Times on Thursday, refuted the claims, describing the report as “fake news”.

Orilade said: ”Such report that Okorocha and wife have been arrested is fake news, disregard it.”

Asked if he was aware of the source of the fake news, Orilade said: “We don’t investigate the source of disinformation. We investigate financial and economic crimes. So, if anybody is quoting us, we can then take it up.”

Also, the ex-governor has debunked reports trending on the social media that the EFCC had arrested him, his wife, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha and one of his brothers, Okey Okorocha.

A statement by the Media Adviser to Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri, said the story of their arrest was not true, saying that the information was totally false and has no iota of truth.

In another development, state government has distanced itself from the pulling down of the gargantuan Akachi statue along Aba Road, Owerri.

Media Adviser to Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Steve Osuji in a statement in Owerri on Thursday, said that security agencies have been directed to maintain law and order across the state.

He said: “At about noon on Thursday, a mammoth crowd had besieged the Akachi statue hacking at it and trying to pull it down, apparently acting in pent up anger.

“According to reports, Imo people seem to have nursed a loathing for the statue right from the beginning, considering it a monument that portends ominous auguries for the people of the state.”

He stated that another version of the story suggested that the contractors who have been working rather endlessly around the statue for some time but who may have not been paid, may be responsible for the breaching of the giant statue.

“It needs to be reiterated that the Imo State government under Governor Emeka Ihedioha has no hand in the attempt to pull down the Akachi statue.

If government deems it necessary to pull down the statue or any structure for that matter, it would be done properly and in accordance with the law.”

“Does it stand to reason that a government that is barely 24 hours old, with no handover notes whatsoever and without an office to work from yet would concern itself with an ordinary statue?

Let it be known that the new government in Imo State has its eyes set on nobler goals which includes fast-tracking the rebuilding of Imo State.”