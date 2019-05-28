Imo: I will step on toes, Ihedioha declares

Val Okara, Owerri

Imo State Governor-elect, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has said that he would step on toes, stressing that the state was in deep rot.

Ihedioha dropped the hint on Monday while receiving the reports of Technical Transition Committee led by Mr. Enrest Ebi, former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria.

He said that in the last three years when he toured the 305 INEC electoral wards, he discovered the infrastructural decay and would tap on the report of the committee, assuring that his government would take the report as foundation work.

He assured them that some of the committee members would be members of his cabinet, saying that politicians would be included in the administration.

“We will try to maintain a delicate balance comprising politician and professionals. We will confront issues head on. We will go to any extent to confront issues. Things have gone so bad in the state,” he added.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Ernest Ebi said that the state was grossly mismanaged as people were eager for the rebuilding of the state which would take political will to implement.

He, therefore, advised the governor -elect to appoint competent people to manage critical areas to rebuild the state. He noted that there were high expectations from the incoming administration and need to be addressed.

“Imo State is in total darkness and government should adopt immediate and approach to address the issues confronting the state,” Ebi stated.