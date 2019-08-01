By Val Okara, Owerri

The Imo state government has awarded university scholarship to Ugboaja Chizobam Stephanie and Alozie Chukwuemeka Favour, the first and second most outstanding candidates in the 2019 West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASCE).

Miss Ugboaja, a student of Jesuit Memorial College, Port Harcourt, Rivers state had distinctions in all the nine subjects she offered while Alozie of Marist Brothers Juniorate, Utulu, Abia state, got eight distinctions and a B2 in the nine subjects.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha announced the scholarship award when he received the outstanding students in audience by at the Government House, Owerri on Wednesday.

Gov. Ihedioha said the gesture would encourage and challenge the recipients and others to indigenes of the state to make efforts by distinguishing themselves in academics and other endeavours of life.

He stated the commitment of his administration at ensuring qualitative and quantitative education in the state through the provision of adequate funding and incentives to the education sector.

The governor congratulated the students for making their parents, families and the state proud and enjoined them to remain good ambassadors of the state.

“It is our wish that we all continue to market Imo positively across board. I am happy that out of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, an Imo daughter emerged the best candidate for the 2019 West Africa School Certificate Examination and also another of our sons emerged the second most outstanding candidate.

“As a state, we will be compelled to reward merit, hard work and efforts. It is my pleasure on behalf of the Imo state government to announce that the state government shall take responsibility for your education at least up to the first degree in any institution you choose to attend.

“I believe this will serve as an encouragement and motivation to many others to emulate your excellent performance and we hope you will not let us down,” he added.

Our correspondent reports that the recipients, who were accompanied by their parents, expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture and assured that it will encourage them to continue to aim high.

The parents added that the scholarship would go a long way in making them become better citizens as well as make meaningful impact to state and the society at large.