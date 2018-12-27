Imo guber race: Ihedioha promises due process, good governance if elected

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has promised to ensure due process and transparency in the running of the state if elected. Ihedioha made the promise at an interactive forum with journalists in Owerri on Thursday. The candidate who spoke through his deputy, Dr Gerald Irona, observed that lack of due process, transparency and accountability had been the bane of good governance in some states across the federation. He said that Imo would experience a leadership so unified, accountable and transparent in his tenure and urged the people to vote for him. He said his administration would sponsor an Executive Bill for the domestication of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act in Imo to allow access to information on government’s incomes and expenditure. The governorship candidate said he had unveiled the party’s manifesto the people of Imo which centred on good and qualitative education, tourism, health, infrastructure development and agriculture. Ihedioha said his administration would run an inclusive government making use of stakeholders such as faith and community-based organisations, civil society organisation, students, and the media, among others. The governorship candidate identified the stakeholders as critical in rebuilding the state. He also said the PDP- led government would have a periodic interface with citizens in the state for a feedback on governance. “We will be having a periodic citizen dialogue – an interface between the people and the government – for a feedback. “Imo people need a leader that appreciates the sufferings of the people and a government that will put Imo back to shape,” he said. He said Dr Irona was a good choice as his deputy, adding that he was widely accepted by all who meant well for the party, having been a councilor and a Local Government Chairman. Ihedioha said his deputy had acquired enough political experience having also been a member of the Imo House of Assembly and the House of Representatives.