Imo: Group slams Sen. Anyanwu over PDP’s victory

Val Okara, Owerri

A group, True patriots has dismissed claims by Senator Samuel Anyanwu representing Imo East (Owerri zone) that he contributed to the success of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state.

The group alleged that Senator Anyanwu never contributed to the victory of the party in the state, neither did he support the Governor-elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha or any other PDP candidates.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the group, Chief Azubuike Nwoke, it alleged that Senator Anyanwu worked with the opposition candidates in the state, particularly Senator Hope Uzodinma of the APC to ensure that PDP lost the elections.

The group further alleged that the crisis that had rocked Ikeduru state constituency which led to March 23, 2019 re-run was traced to Senator Anyanwu.

“The truth is that the crisis that occurred in Ikeduru leading to the Saturday re-run in some wards has been traced to him. The same is replicated in Ugirike and Uzoagba were his key associates hail from.

“While Senator Anyanwu never participated in any of our campaigns or indeed, any other PDP political activity prior to the elections, he would nevertheless fly to Abuja to inform the presidential candidate of our party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on the role he was playing.

“While the jury is still out on the role he played in the violence that marred the governorship poll in Ikeduru council area where he hails from, what is not in doubt is the fact that of the 17 booths in Amaimo Ikeduru, only six booths had results and PDP lost in all of them. Results from other booths where PDP was winning were cancelled because his supporters disrupted the elections.

“If Anyanwu, the incumbent Senator for Imo East Senatorial zone had worked for PDP as he now claims, how come APC won in his ward and had no results from his booth 12 Amaimo Central School which has the highest number of registered voters in Ikeduru?” the group stated.