Imo elects Colin as speaker, as predecessor decamps to PDP

By Val Okara, Owerri

The member representing Isiala Mbano state Constituency in the Imo state House of Assembly, Chiki Colin yesterday emerged as the speaker of the House.

Collins, who was elected under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) recently dumped the party and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before clinching the post of speaker.

The motion to elect the new speaker of the House was moved by Lawman Duruji representing Ehime Mbano state Constituency and seconded by Kennedy Ibe of Obowo state Constituency.

Onyekanma Okechukwu of Mbaitoli state Constituency emerged as the deputy speaker under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The election of Onyekanma to the post of deputy speaker was unopposed and he was nominated by Anyadike Nwosu) and supported by Uju Onwudike.

Daily Times reports that two state lawmakers elected under the aegis of the Action Alliance (AA), Lawman Duruji and Kennedy Ibe dumped their party and joined PDP on the floor of the House after inauguration.

In another development, the immediate past Speaker of the House and deputy governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, Chief Acho Ihim has dumped his party and defected to the PDP.

Ihim, who represented Okigwe state Constituency was the deputy governor of Uche Nwosu, the son in-law of the former Governor of the state, Chief Rochas Okorocha, yesterday announced his defection on the floor of the House after inauguration of the new leadership of the House of Assembly.