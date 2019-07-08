Val Okara, Owerri

Imo state Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona has advised members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state to eschew criminality, even as he charged them to be law -abiding during their service year.

The deputy governor gave the charge at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state while addressing the 2019 batch B corps members passing out after the compulsory three-week orientation exercise.

He said that “I urge you to shun the get-rich quick syndrome which leads to various acts of criminality. Be ready to show love at all times and in all your undertakings.

Support only those things that will contribute to nation-building. Avoid hate speech and don’t spread falsehood. Be loyal, disciplined and law-abiding.”

“In Imo state, we are determined to rebuild our value system as well as infrastructure. We want to have an Imo state that citizens and inhabitants will be proud of.”

“I assure you that the state government will continue to support the NYSC scheme. I also assure you that the good people of Imo state will receive you cheerfully. I urge you to identify their needs and help in addressing them.”

He assured the NYSC officials that the state government will address their infrastructural needs while continuing to create an enabling environment for the scheme to flourish in the state.

Earlier in his address, the state NYSC Coordinator, C.J. Eloeboh described the orientation exercise as designed to acquaint the corps members with “paramilitary skills, entrepreneurial training and values, as well as other contemporary issues.”

A total of 2, 210 corps members passed out of the orientation camp and were deployed to various parts of the state for their primary assignment.