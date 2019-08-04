Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu has said that the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport is very strategic to the economic development of the South East region, consequently, the need for collaboration to develop infrastructure at the airport

Capt. Yadudu made this known over the weekend when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha.

The visit which is in continuation of his interaction with critical stakeholders was also attended by the authority’s directors of engineering services, human resources and administration, airport operations, general manager, procurement and the airport manager, amongst others.

Capt. Yadudu expressed his appreciation to the governor and people of Imo state for their hospitality and tremendous support shown to the authority.

He added that the Imo airport is very strategic to the economic development of the South East region and sought the collaboration of the state in developing critical infrastructure at the airport.

Highlighting the huge business and tourism potentials of the airport, Capt. Yadudu noted that any investment in the airport will be a catalyst for the development of the state and will create employment for the people.

The FAAN boss assured the governor of the agency’s commitment to consolidate its partnership with the state towards improving on safety and security infrastructure at the airport.

Responding, Governor Emeka Ihedioha thanked the FAAN managing director and his team for the visit and expressed the state’s readiness to continually support the agency to develop critical infrastructure at the airport.