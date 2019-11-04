The Imo State House of Assembly has vowed to recover all the missing earth moving equipment belonging to the Imo Rural Roads Management Agency (IRROMA).

Chairman, House Committee on Works, Anyadike Nwosum, who led other members on a familiarisation visit to the Bureau for Rural Development during their oversight function, said the committee would assist the bureau recover all the missing earth moving equipment belonging to the Imo Rural Roads Management Agency (IRROMA).

Nwosu said it is an obligation on the part of the state assembly to undertake oversight functions to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state government and understand their various challenges and assist where necessary.

He said the committee, would not hesitate to summon all individuals, no matter how highly placed, including aides of the immediate past governor of the state who have been implicated in the sudden disappearance of all earth moving equipment which according to him is a serious economic sabotage that must not be condoned.

He said the works committee is saddled with the responsibility of reporting to the House of Assembly on the state of affairs at the agency.

Nwosu described their work as a call to patriotic duty and a national assignment, for which the committee members have to sacrifice a lot of time and energy to carry out.

He added that the primary purpose of their visit is to interact with management of the bureau and also to ascertain their challenges and ensure that the funds released to them are utilized in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Senior Special Assistant of the bureau, Chief Richmond Osuji in his response appreciated the lawmakers for their keen interest on issues affecting the agency, particularly the issue of rural and infrastructural development.

Chief Osuji expressed the bureau’s readiness to work with the House committee members to ensure the smooth implementation of state government’s policies and programme for the good of the rural dwellers.

He extolled the quality composition of the four- man delegation who came to get first-hand information on the position of things with Bureau and to synergies with them for the benefit and development of the rural communities.

The aide equally informed the legislators of the bureau’s supervisory role to the Imo state Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP) 2 which is a collaboration of the World Bank and French Development Agency with Imo state government as well as Imo Rural Roads Management Agency (IRROMA) and rural lands.

NUJ President decries harassments of Journalists, says enhanced salary bill underway

He further to briefed the legislators that RAMP 2 project of 380.7 kilometres has been flagged off by the state governor and that the contractors have been mobilised to site, but cannot work due to constant rain fall.

He assured the committee that the bureau will ensure quality assurance, adding that “we are keeping an eye on their activities and to ensure the funds are judiciously used and quality work delivered.’’

The bureau’s helmsman further posited that it will be a big relief for government if the legislators would assist the bureau recover all the equipment bought during Governor Ikedi Ohakim regime which the last administration did not hand over.

He disclosed that agency is in a position to furnish the House with details of how and who the equipment were handed over to to help the committee do a thorough job.

He said the equipment costing close to N3 billion would assist the bureau in the rural development drive of the state.