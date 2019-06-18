Imo assembly approves interim c’ttee for LGs

The Imo state House of Assembly has approved the nominees of the 27 interim management committee as submitted by the governor.
The appointees are Solomon Onwuegbuchulam (Owerri North); Dr. Anslem Opara (Ikeduru); Innocent Ekenma (Owerri West); Ebere Chukwuemeka (Owerri Municipal); Ugo Canice Mba (Mbaitoli); Charles Abara (Ngor Okpala); Jonathan Onyeneke (Aboh Mbaise);
Sam Ahiarakwem (Ahiazu Mbaise); Getrude Iroeme (Ezinihitte Mbaise); Okey Onyejiaka (Nwangele); Lawrence Nwadike (Nkwerre); Obodoshaa Agwubuo (Njaba) and Nnamdi Nsoromotu (Isu).
Others are Ifeanyi Okwara (Ideato South); Ernest Njesi (Ideato North); Aloysius Oluigbo (Orlu); Herbert Ubah (Orsu); Dympna Mbiamnozie (Oru East); Akunnakwe Kenneth (Oru West); Hillary Eberendu (Oguta); Damian Ezeruo (Ohaji Egbema);
Chief Silas Onyeiwu (Onuimo); Jasper Chukwuemeka (Obowo); Ben Nwaoluka (Ehime Mbano); Maureen Onyekele (Ihitte Uboma) Paul Uche (Okigwe) and Ngozi Oguike (Isiala Mbano).