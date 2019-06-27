By Val Okara, Owerri.

Chairman of the Imo state Task Force on Recovery of Government Moveable Assets, Chief Jasper Ndubuaku on Wednesday alleged that the former Governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha and members of his family carted away 67 vehicles belonging to the state.

Ndubuaku also further alleged that Okorocha’s aide-de-camp took away five vehicles while his driver left with one Toyota Prado jeep.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri, the taskforce chairman stated that other items carted away from the Government House, ministries and parastatals include, generating sets, chairs, television sets, kitchen utensils, beddings and cutleries all valued at over N50 billion.

Giving a breakdown of what was looted by the former administration in the state, Ndubuaku said that the 27 local government chairmen, 30 commissioners and special advisers went home with various government property.

He further alleged that the ex-governor went home with all functional vehicles in Government House, including bullet proof cars, back-up cars and outrider’s motor-cycles while his wife, Nkechi left with one bullet -proof vehicle.

According to him, all the 27 pay loaders for construction and 27 graders bought by the Ikedi Ohakim administration were carted away.

The chairman expressed shock that Okorocha’s younger sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo, who got the contract to equip each of the 30 ministries in the state at N5 million each, ended up looting the ministries.

Ndubuaku said that “the looting spree was unprecedented. It was as if government never existed as all paraphernalia of government were carted away. Even the 150 transformers bought by Okorocha for electioneering stunt all disappeared into thin air. Some of them told us that the cars were accidented somewhere in Abuja and Jos and we have told them to take us there.”

He said that all the looted property and those in whose they are possession have been identified, saying that the essence of the press briefing was to warn those keeping such property illegally to bring such property back before members of the task force swoop on them.

He said that if the advice is not heeded, government would have no option but go to their houses and take anything insight, including criminalising their action and prosecuting them accordingly.