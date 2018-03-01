Imo 2019: I will stand against Araraume’s ambition – Okorocha

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, Wednesday, swore to stop Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, from realising his gubernatorial ambition in the state, adding that he did not oppose tenure extension of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Executive.

Okorocha made this known to newsmen in Owerri through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo.

This was coming days after, Okorocha, declared to run for Imo West Senatorial District, saying that his son in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu, will be the next governor, while his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, will vie for the Imo East Senatorial District.

He said: “But I want to say this for the sake of emphasis. Senator Ifeanyi Araraume cannot win the ticket of APC for the 2019 guber in the state and can never govern the state. So people should not allow themselves to be deceived.”

Some of the reasons as outlined by Okorocha was that, “In 2007, he won the ticket of PDP and failed the main election. In 2011, he also had the ticket of ACN and came fourth in the election.

In 2015, he also failed the PDP Primary. So, what magic would he perform in 2019?

“You may ask, where were these elements when the PDP foot soldiers were invading Imo and South-East in general with Soldiers and other Security agents.”

While defending himself that he did not support, Oyegun’s tenure extension, the governor’s aide said: “They have sponsored lies against the governor over the outcome of the APC NEC meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 in which the tenure of the National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun and others were extended.”

In the release, Okorocha bragged that, “I am the strongest pillar of APC in the South-East and one of the pillars in the country.

“And I remain supportive in all ramifications to the John Oyegun-led National Exco of the party. And there is no reason anybody should begin to create the impression that Governor Okorocha was against the extension of Chief Oyegun’s tenure.”