Imo: 10 guber candidates endorse Ihedioha, warn against litigation

Val Okara, Owerri

The election of Imo State Governor – elect, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, received a boost as 10 governorship candidates of different political parties endorsed the election of 9th March, 2019 that produced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, describing it as free, fair and credible.

The candidates also called on Senator Samuel Anyanwu to desist from engaging in actions which tend to cast aspersion on his person and integrity, as reports indicate that he is working in concert with a few persons to undermine the will of people clearly expressed in favour of Ihedioha.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the candidates under the aegis of Forum of 2019 Governorship Candidates of Political Parties, appealed to all contestants in the just concluded election to join hands with Chief Ihedioha in his mission to rebuild the state.

“The Forum is however surprised that out of 70, just two candidates are expressing reservation over the conduct of the election and upbraiding INEC for reasons best known to them. The Imo governorship election and the emergence of Ihedioha was credible and transparent.

“Politics is not a do-or-die affair. It is a democratic game where a winner and a loser must emerge at the end. What anybody who is genuinely desirous of ensuring a better Imo should do now is to team up with Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

Making scathing remarks or indulging in subterranean conducts to undermine the will of Imo people freely expressed on March 9 is unfortunate and retrogressive.”

The affected governorship candidates to include APP, JP, AUN, AD, AGAP, RAP, C4C, NCMP, ADP and NPM were at the press briefing to add their voice to the endorsement of the March 9 governorship election as credible.