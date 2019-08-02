The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Friday approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, seeking an order of the court to vacate the ex parte order of the court made on July 26 proscribing its activities in the country.

Counsel to the IMN, popularly called the Shiites, Haruna Magashi, who brought the suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/876/2019, said that the group also is seeking the order of the court to set aside the earlier order declaring the activities of IMN as amounting to act of terrorism and illegality.

He said that “we pray the court to set aside, discharge and or vacate the ex parte order of this court made on July 26, declaring the activities of the respondent as amounting to acts of terrorism and illegality.

“An order setting aside or vacating the order of the court proscribing the existence and activities of the respondent in any part of Nigeria

“An order restraining any person or group of persons from participating in any manner in any of the activities of the respondent under any circumstance,” he said.