Immortalize late Comrade Johnson, Labour Correspondents tells NNPC, PENGASSAN

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN), the umbrella body for journalists reporting the Labour and Employment sector in Nigeria, has called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to immortalise the late PENGASSAN President, Francis Johnson, as a means of appreciating his efforts towards sustaining industrial peace and harmony in the country during his lifetime.

In a statement issued on Monday, the LACAN Chairman, Oche Michael, described late Comrade Johnson as a consummate labour leader who strived to ensure government do the needful in terms of workers welfare as well as interface with workers to understand the position of government and employers thus, avoiding industrial action in the sector.

“The Exco, and Members of the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria, LACAN which is an umbrella body for journalists reporting the Labour and employment sector in Nigeria, wish to extend our sympathy to the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Maikanti Baru, Management and Staff as well as the Officials and members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas senior staff association of Nigeria over the tragic loss of your staff, PENGASSAN president Francis Olabode Johnson on Friday, May 31st, 2019.

“LACAN cannot hold back tears for the many lives F.O Johnson has impacted in our association.

“LACAN appreciates a great deal the very peaceful and cordial working relationship that existed between journalists, and the Late F.O Johnson.

“We call on the NNPC and PENGASSAN not to forget the family of F.O Johnson, it is our opinion that he should be Immortalized by his union naming the PENGASSAN head office after F.O. Johnson and also by the NNPC by naming strategic places/buildings after him.” He said