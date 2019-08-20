Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has advised Nigerians to desist from patronising fake recruitment sites as the service is not recruiting.

Spokesman of the immigration service, Sunday James, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, disclosed that Babandede gave the warning due to the increasing activities of fraudsters across the country.

“This notice became necessary due to the increasing activities of fraudsters that have remained unrepentant.

“After several arrests and arraignment, they continue to open fake recruitment sites through which they defraud unsuspecting citizens of their money.

“The fake recruitment sites created by the fraudsters include, https://www.recruitment.com.ng, hotnigerianjobs/military/nigeria-immigration-recruitment-portal-www-immigration-gov-ng.”

He further said that the immigration service, apart from publishing its official recruitment in reputable Newspapers, would not charge any fee for it.