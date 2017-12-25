Imbibe virtues of peace, love, generosity- Bauchi Gov’s wife

The wife of the Bauchi State governor, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar, has called on Christian women to imbibe the values of peace, love, generosity, tolerance and humility in all spheres of life during this period of Christmas and beyond, as Jesus Christ did during his life time.

Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar stated this, weekend during the flag off of 2017 Christmas distribution of food items and materials to women held at COCIN LCC Lutheran Church of Christ, Rafin Zurfi, Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis.

According to her, the items distributed were meant to mark this year’s Christmas celebration and to extend a hand of friendship to everyone.

“I am highly optimistic that this gesture would motivate you to support the government and gear up to be good ambassadors by being patriotic through the exhibition of support, loyalty and cooperation.” Hadiza said.

She urged the beneficiaries to demonstrate in character and kind the magnanimous characteristics of the APC-led government in the state which is anchored on positive and transformative change.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, Alhaji Mukhtar Wadaji, Hajiya Abubakar stated that Governor Mohammed Abubakar administration in the state has done much for the people of Bauchi State by constructing good road networks in different locations to facilitate cheap and reliable transportation system and to ease conveying farm produce and for improved social contracts.

She added that the state government is also giving free medical health services to pregnant women and under-five children, providing drugs, refurbishing of hospital facilities, schools infrastructure and prompt payment of salaries.

The governor’s wife said that many other interventions programmes and policies are being implemented by Governor Abubakar administration to improve the lots of the citizenry, particularly women and children.

She also informed that the government is determined to promote good and quality lifestyle in both rural and urban communities in the state with a view to making life better for the people.

Hajiya Hadiza, however, urged women to always ensure good upbringing of their children by giving them both moral and formal education, adding that they should engage in viable businesses for self empowerment.

She encouraged pregnant women to go for antenatal and post-natal health services so that both the mother and child will be healthy.

Also speaking at the event, a Director in the Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, Lydia Shehu, said that the distribution of food items and clothes to women during this Christmas celebration is fashioned out of the magnanimity of the administration to put smile to many homes.

She added that it was also meant for the women to experience greater and closer impact of government presence and to have a sense of belonging.

The director further said, “It is my sincere hope that you will also reciprocate this kind gesture by supporting and praying fervently for the success of Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar administration for peace and development of Bauchi State.”

In his vote of thanks, the pastor of the COCIN LCC, who represented all the churches, Reverend Babangida Manasa, thanked the wife of the governor for the kind gesture and promised to distribute the items accordingly.

The items distributed include, bags of rice, bags of maize, bags of sugar, cartons of groundnut oil and bundles of wrappers.

FROM SAMUEL LUKA, BAUCHI