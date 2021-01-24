“I’m the most hated person, yet I’m genuine” – Ex-Bnaija Erica reveals

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica has lamented about how celebrities are not given the chance to freely express their feelings.

The reality TV star cum actress had taken to her Twitter page to share her feelings.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the actress mentioned that she is the most hated celebrity but she is the most genuine person one would ever meet.

In her words;

“They keep saying we should not talk about our sadness because we’re celebrities, how will we inspire others to stop bottling emotions and ask for help?

“I’m the most hated person, yet I’m the most genuine person you will ever meet, I will never smile at you and stab you behind your back. I can’t let it get to me because I can’t afford to be defeated but it doesn’t mean it I don’t feel sad sometimes.”