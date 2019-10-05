Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has expressed optimism that he will again win as the governorship election petitions tribunal was set to deliver judgement on Monday in a case filed by governorship candidate of the APC Emmanuel Jime challenging the results of the polls.

The governor who made this known Friday while addressing the expanded caucus of the PDP in Makurdi, said people of the state had voted massively for him during the March 2019 general election which he defeated his closest rival with a wide margin.

According to him, PDP had won the governorship seat, 23 members in the state house of assembly, 8 House of representatives seats and three senatorial seats which is an indication that PDP is a party to beat.

He said not satisfied, the APC dragged him and the PDP to the tribunal and listed over 670 witnesses but only a partly 58 testified before the tribunal which he noted was a minus to APC.

Governor Ortom stated that the PDP would demonstrate it Powers in the forthcoming local government polls in the state by winning all the chairmanship and councillors and called on supporters to go to the hinter land to canvass for votes which APC could not done during elections in the state.

In his remarks, the State chairman of the PDP, sir, John Ngbede stated that the PDP was on ground but would not undermined the opposition parties during the local government polls in the state as PDP would soon start campaign st the grassroots to canvass votes from the electorates.

While commending governor Samuel Ortom for ensuring good governance in the past four years, he advised the governor not to be distracted by the opposition noise but remain focus in delivering dividends of democracy to people of the state.

The PDP state chairman assured that transparency would prevail during primaries to nominate candidates while zoning would strictly be followed to avert acrimony so as to win convincingly during at council polls come November.