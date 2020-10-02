I’m proud of my tenure with president Obasanjo — Atiku

The Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has relished his tenure as VP with President Obasanjo, describing it as a “period of national restoration,” Daily Times gathered.

Atiku made this statement via his twitter handle in response to President Buhari’s independence day speech that described his period of service to the nation and that of past administrations as destructive.

The former Vice President said that facts are there to show that the administration he served in was far better than the current Buhari-led administration.

“Between 1999 and 2007, Nigeria paid off her entire foreign debt while maintaining an unprecedented 6% annual GDP growth. Those were periods of national restoration, and I am very proud of the work President Obasanjo and I did for this nation we care so much for. Facts don’t lie.”

