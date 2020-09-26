I’m not the first to be favoured by Supreme Court justice – Uzodimma clears

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has stated that he was not the first to be favoured by the Supreme Court justice.

Uzodimma stated this while reacting to those addressing him as ‘Supreme Court Governor.’

Speaking in a Channels TV programme on Friday, September 25, Uzodimma stated that he emerged as governor of the state through legitimate means.

He said, “It is the height of ignorance because they don’t know what they are saying. There is a reason for the Supreme Court. In the doctrine and principle of democracy, the law expected that there would be grievances and malpractices in the electoral process,” Uzodinma said.

“When this happens, the only legitimate right you have is to seek redress at the court. And of course, the court determines. Remember that this is not the first time, so many elections had held where the candidates went to court and they got justice. So, why will mine be different?

“Human beings voted and the votes were not counted. I went to the Supreme Court and INEC was unable to explain why they did not enter the result. It was a simple judgment. The S/Court said INEC was wrong.”

Daily Times reports that the governor emerged as Imo governor after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on January 14.