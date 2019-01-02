I’m not joining APC, says ex-Plateau Gov, Tapgun

A founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State and former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ambassador Fidelis Tapgun, has debunked the rumour peddled by the Plateau State All Progressives Party (APC) that he is among those ‘decamping’ from the PDP to APC in the state. It would be recalled that the APC had on Monday in a press briefing said the party will be receiving some defectors from the PDP at an event scheduled to hold on Friday, 4th January, with the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, coming Jos to receive the decampees. Tapgun said: “God forbid bad thing, I can never join APC”. Tapgun, who is also a former governor of Plateau State, also denied knowledge of any one in the state PDP who is actually contemplating defection into APC, saying it is even strange that some people have gone to the laughable extent of mentioning him as one of those to be received into the APC on Friday. “It is unthinkable, unimaginable, and even funny that anyone who knows me and the history of the PDP will link me with such an absurd decision and action, even now that it is very clear that the Peoples Democratic Party will win the forthcoming Presidential election”, he said. Tapgun has accordingly called on his supporters and the PDP community nationwide to disregard the report and dismiss same as part of the mischievous wishes of the APC already overwhelmed by the nausea of popular electoral rejection. He called on Nigerians to continue to rally round and pitch tent with the PDP, noting that the Atiku/Obi presidency come May 29, 2019, is a date with Nigeria’s destiny with prosperity and growth.