The former Borussia Dortmund manager says his sole focus is on managing the French side, despite the new vacancy at the Allianz Arena

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel became the latest coach to deny his availability for the Bayern Munich job, as the German said he is “not interested” in taking over the Bundesliga champions.

READ ALSO Breaking: Independent panel reverse Tottenham forward Son Heung-min’s red card



Bayern are currently searching for a new manager having parted ways with Niko Kovac on Sunday.

Parc des Princes

The move came in the aftermath of a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, a defeat that left Bayern sitting in fourth place in the Bundesliga.