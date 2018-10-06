I’m not deterred by APC’s riggings – Gov Ishaku tells Tarabans

Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku has boasted that he is neither afraid nor deterred by the riggings perpetrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in some States of the Country.

Ishaku made the assertion while fielding questions from newsmen after emerging as the sole candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary election held at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo.

The Governor said governance is all about transparency, meeting the immediate yearnings of the people and carrying them along in government programmes and policies.

He said the magnitude of endorsement given him by PDP and Tarabans is an indication that the people are with him, saying no manipulation or rigging will stop their overwhelming support for him in next year’s elections.

Darius Ishaku, who described rigging as undemocratic in a healthy environment added that it should not be allowed to continue.

The Governor stressed that he has laid a solid foundation, executed projects that have direct bearings on the lives of the people, assuring that he will consolidate on what he has already achieved in his second tenure.