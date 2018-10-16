I’m not a coward, I’ll be at EFCC today, Fayose insists

…As PDP alleges Presidency’s order to detain him indefinitely

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, on Monday, reiterated his pledge to submit himself at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by 1pm today, saying he is not a coward.

Fayose, who declared that he has no apologies to anybody for his actions while in government, also said President Muhammadu Buhari is not a match to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in 2019 presidential election.

This comes as PDP on Monday alleged that the Presidency has directed the EFCC to indefinitely incarcerate Fayose.

Fayose, whose tenure as governor expires today after his two-tenure in office, had repeatedly boasted that he would report to the anti-graft agency immediately his tenure expires today.

But speaking at a send-off banquet organised in his honour by the PDP governors on Sunday in Abuja, Fayose said: “Tell them at the Villa, my name is Ayodele Fayose, Peter the Rock. By the grace of God, I will be at the EFCC tomorrow (Tuesday) by 1pm. I am not a coward.

“I will not run away, they will rather run away. They took me to court 13 years ago, I won after 8 years. They harassed my family and I got judgment three times against them.

“This time will not be an exception. Those who wait for me will wait in vain. EFCC is no court. This country belong to all of us.”

He promised to talk more than he has been talking as soon as he is through with his EFCC case.

While dismissing any fears of repercussions over his actions in office, he said: “I have no apology to any authority for any of my actions in government. You can never trace me to APC. The option is not a dying party like APC.

“If you trace their ways, you can never trace me to APC. Recently I was not happy with certain things (in PDP). I cannot deceive you.

“We will stay and fight this battle. Despite the fact that we do not have the VP slot. We will win the South West. We will not throw the baby away with the bath water,” he promised.

Fayose was confident that Atiku and Peter Obi would win the 2019 presidential election, noting that Buhari is not match to Atiku.

“Put two of them side by side, comment by comment, clarity to clarity, Nigerians will not vote for APC.

“Atiku will be president of this country, Obi will be vice president of this country. I want to tell you that it is very easy to inherit your father, but what you do with that inheritance is what matters. They got power by deceit but they gave no solution,” he added.

On his part, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, advised the EFCC to follow the rule of law and the constitution in trying Fayose after he leaves office, and warned against tampering with Fayose’s human rights.

“Let me say here that there are threats of intimidation and frameup waiting for our brother who has performed very well in Ekiti State.

“The world is watching, international communities are also watching what will happen to this gentleman that has performed well in Ekiti,” Secondus said.

He described Governor Fayose as “senior advocate of the common people of Nigeria” who has been advocating for peace and security of the country.

The PDP National Chairman also expressed confidence that the party would win the 2019 presidential election.

“I believe that the PDP has come to a stage that the entire country is waiting very anxious to vote in our president in waiting. We ask those in authority now to know that one day you will leave your office and you will be held accountable.

“We are also proud of one of our leaders that has been chosen as our presidential candidate running mate, every other thing will be discussed.”

Vice Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and Speaker of the House of Represenatatives, Yakubu Dogora, praised Fayose’s courage and doggedness, and urged him not to relent.

Apart from Obi and Dogara, other PDP leaders who graced the occasion were Senator Walid alid Jibrin, Governors Emmanuel Udom, David Umahi, Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa, Seriake Dickson, Darius Ishiaku and Aminu Tambuwal.

Meanwhile, the PDP in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said information at the party’s disposal and all over the social media indicate that the Presidency has put the EFCC on alert to arrest the governor at midnight on Monday and detain him indefinitely.

“The alleged directive by the Presidency is not unconnected with the plot to use the EFCC and other security agencies to incarcerate the governor owing to his persistent criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government.

“This uncompromising stands of the outgoing governor against the present administration was the reason Ekiti State was invaded and taken by force during the last governorship election.

“By 12 midnight, the governor’s residence is expected to be surrounded by armed men of the EFCC under the pretense that they had information of his plot to escape. This is to achieve their plan to humiliate the governor and portray him in bad light to the public by dramatising his arrest.

“Nigerians can recall that it was the governor who offered to submit himself to the EFCC despite the commission’s clear display of bias and partisanship as demonstrated in its various actions, especially its tweets and putting the governor on security watch-list.

“The EFCC even unprofessionally showed its bias in deriding the governor, making light of a very serious matter by mocking him and asking him to come before his tenure elapsed, which the governor declined in line with the constitutional immunity.

“It is now beyond dispute that Governor Fayose is not a scoundrel running away from justice. Whatever the EFCC, APC, and the Presidency’s spin-doctors may say, it is also clear to everyone that Fayose is not a coward; neither is he afraid of the EFCC.

“Fayose is prepared and ready to defend himself in the court of law. Neither the Presidency nor EFCC is a court of law. Since the EFCC said it had dusted up Fayose’s files, it should be ready to take him to court once he presents him at the agency’s office on Tuesday.

“Governor Fayose has offered to walk to the EFCC office by himself and nothing must happen to him tonight. The PDP condemns this resort to fascism by the APC government, saying the whole world should be at alert to see another demonstration of crude disrespect for the rule of law and rights of Nigerians,” the party said.