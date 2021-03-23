I’m not ashamed of my past, even Obasanjo went to prison – Orji Uzor Kalu

Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu insists he is not ashamed of his six-month prison sentence.



Mascot Uzor Kalu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Aba north/south constituency in the House of Representatives, spoke at a campaign rally for Kalu.

The senator was reacting to remarks attributed to Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe.

They claimed Kalu had not recovered from his time in prison after he claimed roads in Abia were either financed by the federal government or the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

But the former Abia governor said God allowed him to be imprisoned because “it is part of my life script”.

“This is 10pm and I am here with you, can the Governor or Abaribe come here? That is why in leadership, you have to be with the people you are leading,” Kalu said at the event held Monday night.

“But they don’t understand this simple technique, all the projects they claim to be doing are all on radio, nothing on the ground. Joseph went to prison, even Obasanjo went to prison.

“My going to prison is part of my life script and I am thankful God allowed it.”

Kalu and Ude Jones Udeogu, a former director of finance and accounts in Abia, were charged with alleged N7.1 billion fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In December 2019, the former governor was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Udeogu was given a 10-year sentence.

After Udeogu filed an appeal, the supreme court voided the trial and ordered a retrial on May 8, 2020.