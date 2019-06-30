John Ndu, Awka

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial district, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has reiterated her readiness to beyond lawmaking and attract developmental projects to her Senatorial district.

She made this known during an interactive session with some journalists in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Speaking extensively on the need for a robust drive towards National development, the lawmaker highlighted the need for legislative interventions in critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

According to Ekwunife, security, education, healthcare, information technology, women and youth empowerment and local government autonomy are major areas where she intends to introduce legislations that will enhance and uplift the living standards, welfare and quality of lives of average Nigerians.

While reacting to questions, Ekwunife also highlighted the urgent need to curb unemployment and youths restiveness in the country. She noted that without fighting youth restiveness and unemployment, it will be difficult to alleviate poverty.

Addressing rumours indicating that she may be planning to defect from the PDP, Senator Ekwunife described such rumours as the handiwork of mischief makers, who are yet to come to terms with the fact that the elections are over and a winner has emerged. She noted that she remains a proud member of the PDP and has no plans of leaving the party.

Her words: “Elections have come and gone, being a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Senator representing Anambra Central, I intend to create partnerships that will assist me in meeting the expectations of my people.

I’m in a hurry to attract developmental projects to Anambra Central; hence I will not be distracted by the actions of those who are yet to accept the verdict of the people of Anambra Central at the polls.

“We have a lot of work to do in the area of community development, infrastructural development, job creation and facilitation, youth empowerment and what have you. It is my intention to, from the word go, strive to address these obvious needs of my constituents. I won’t lose focus”.

She appreciated her supporters, well wishers and the people of Anambra Central for the confidence they have in her ability to deliver, promising that she will work very hard to meet their expectations.