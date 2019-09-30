Rachael Dickson, wife of Bayelsa State Governor says she remains grateful to God for the gift of quadruplet after 15 years of marriage.

Rachael said she waited for 15 years to have a child after her wedding before God rewarded her with one boy and three girls.She spoke on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa.

The Governor’s wife said God showed up after 15 years of waiting for fruits of the womb and described the moment she was delivered of her quadruplets in the United States of America three years ago as visitation by God.

The thanksgiving service was part of activities marking the third anniversary of the quadruplets, The Nation reported.

She described her children as bundles of joy and prayed God to bless, prosper and equally use them to bring him glory.

“First I want to thank this Great God of Heaven because today we are marking the third anniversary of these special gifts from God.

“After fifteen years, he turned away our captivity. When men thought it was over, he, God, said it was not over”.

“I stand before this great God to say there is no other God like him. Today I stand before him to say our joy is full. Today I stand to say this great God of heaven can never fail”.

The governor’s wife also expressed appreciation to family members, friends, associates and the clergy for attending the service as well as for making the day memorable for the children.

A reception for guests was also held at the Governor’s Lodge with over 200 children in attendance amidst fanfare.

Some dignitaries in attendance include the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri and his wife; his running mate Senator Lawrence Erhuwjakpo, top government functionaries and the clergy.

NAN