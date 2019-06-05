I’m amazed how I traversed Nigeria during campaigns – Buhari

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…We’ll do everything to stop those stoking embers of discord – Osinbajo

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reflected his memories on the recent general election in which he secured a second term, saying it still baffles him where he got the stamina to tour round the country on campaigns.

President Buhari also admonished those who call themselves leaders at various levels, against putting up straight faces, especially in this period of the nation’s economic travails, noting that such posture could pass a wrong message to those governed.

Buhari said this on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, when he hosted some residents and political leaders of the Federal Capital Territory, led by the Permanent Secretary, Christian Ohaa, who came to pay him Sallah homage on the occasion of the Eid-El-Fitr festivities.

The President used his re-electioneering campaigns to buttress his point, wondering that the crowd that thronged out to welcome him in each state he visited still intrigues him.

He said that he couldn’t have engaged in vote buying, if he were to muster the financial strength to mobilise those crowd to vote in his favour.

Also speaking on his experience in the recent polls, the president seized the opportunity, to mock Senator Philip Aduda, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who sat by his right hand side.

He said irrespective of the fact that FCT residents may not have voted massively for him, he owes them a mandate to secure the FCT as that will be ensuring protection for himself and the Vice President.

In an extempore manner, he said: “I want to appreciate the number two man of the country because he knows what we are going through very quietly. I am very pleased that you came with this very powerful constituency.

“I want to appeal to you to remain exemplary so that those under you will know that the country is doing very well. If you break down and complain, the impact will reverberate all over and then government will not be popular and whatever efforts we are making will not be appreciated.

“I have just spoken to the senator on my left (Philip Aduda) and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me. So I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement they put him very far away from me.

I have all the results of all constituencies. I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the Vice President. I think they are necessary evil that that was why they decided to vote for PDP.

“During my long journey to this place, 2003, 2007, 2011, those were interesting political developments that enabled me visit all the local governments in this country, all 774 local governments. First port of call whenever I visit any local government was to visit the community leader for understanding and support.

“I am very pleased that Nigerians understand me that although I was a governor, minister of petroleum and one time head of state, people know I don’t have a lot of money to give. So when I went round, I smiled and greeted them and I think it has helped.

Because by the time I went to campaign for my second and last term constitutionally, I visited all the states this time around, some two states in a day, I thank God for giving me the stamina to do it.

“What impressed me most was the turnout in all the states and FCT. The number of those who turned out were more than what anyone can afford to pay or force to come and listen. So I am very pleased that a lot of Nigerians have voted me, sympathised with me for what I went through between 2003 and 2019.

“I went to court up to Supreme Court and in 2011, I went to court for eight months. And in the last one, God answered our prayers and gave us victory, and brought in technology through the permanent voters card. And INEC said whoever is aggrieved should go to court.

“You all know as much as I know that most of my supporters are looking for the next day’s meal, we don’t have money to give. In 2011, I said God dey, in 2015 God brought technology PVC and that is how we won.

“I thank you very much for those of you who suffered very much to support me. And I congratulate you for being happy that I made it and I assure you that I will continue to do my best in spite of the toughness of my neighbours”.

Earlier speaking, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that Nigeria was on the threshold of greatness, irrespective of the security challenges that still plagues the country.

Osinbajo warned that government would stop at nothing to stop those stoking the embers of discord or divisiveness.

The Vice President also said the fact that President Buhari is on ground today to celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr after his initial health challenges two years ago is something to thank God for.

He said the renewed vigour and strength of the President was a manifestation of divine intervention of God in the affairs of Nigeria.

The VP said: “First, let me congratulate you on this very solemn occasion that marks the end of the Ramadan.

“I want to say that God almighty has been extremely good to you and to our government. I recall about two years ago when I had to host this particular event because you were away on medical leave at the time.

“But God has been so good, not only did he bring you back healthier than when you left, but has also been gracious enough for you to have a second opportunity to lead our great country.

I thank the almighty God for you and for all of us who have been a part of your government and who have been a part of what God has done in our midst.

“Our country as it is today is at a threshold of greatness, you have said so many times. Any situation where something great and something important is about to happen, usually you will have very many and negative opposing voices that want to keep that thing from happening.

“I believe that our country is at a threshold of the breakthrough that we have been praying for and hoping for all these many years.

And this is why many challenges are going on; challenges around security, religion, people who are stocking up embers of doom, religious grievance and ethnic divisions and all that.

“But this gathering is one of those gatherings that we are at liberty, political leadership, religious leadership to demonstrate to our people that this country is a country of one people, the Nigerian people. They may be different in their faith and ethnicity but we are one people? We are one and united people.

“I want to commend all our leaders who are here for making this tradition, that we will come together – Christians, Muslims, and people of different faith to demonstrate that this country is a united country. And that those who will want to stoic up embers of division we will not allow them to do so.

“So I want to urge all our leaders here that we must not allow the rhetoric of religion to supersede the rhetoric of unity. We must also speak up; we must seek ways that will unite our country.

“We cannot keep quiet because there are so many negative statements being made every day and sometimes we ignore those statements and say these are people who have no understanding.

But if we allow these negative statements to continue then they will define our country and will define the situation of our country.

“As I have said our country is destined for greatness and I pray that the almighty God will lead us to that greatness. And as we move day by day towards that greatness, those who want to bring us down that God almighty will prevent them from doing so.

“I want to commend you for the great leadership you have shown in the past four years and in this second term. I pray that may God almighty will help you and strengthen you, give you the grace and understanding and empower you even more to be able to do the things you desire in your heart to do make this country really great”.

Among those present at the homage were the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Others were the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi;

Civil Defence FCT Commandant; Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi; Senator Philip Aduda; Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele and former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu.