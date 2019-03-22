I’m alive, not involved in accident – El-rufai

…Says Atiku can never win election in Kaduna



Mathew Dadiya, Abuja



Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said that he was never involved in any accident as being circulated in the social media. after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.



Some days ago the social media was agogged with the alleged news that the governor was involved in an accident on his way from Kano and his driver was reportedly dead.



But the governor, while reacting to the rumour, told State House correspondents on Friday at the Aso Villa, said, “I am alive, i am not in coma.”



The governor said, “I came to see Mr. President after my re-election as governor because immediately after the election I took a break.

I came back to report to him that I was not involved in an accident, I’m alive, I am not in coma and also to discuss other issues related to my state.”

