Ilorin suburb laments lack of social amenities

Like this: Like Loading...

Ifelodun community in Egbejila, Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara has appealed to government at all levels for provision of social amenities to ameliorate the prevailing socio-economic activities of the residents. The chairman of the community, Alhaji Usman Gatta made the appeal in a meeting of the community with concerned stakeholders on Monday in Egbejila. Gatta noted that the new settlement lacked steady and uninterrupted power supply, potable water supply and motorable road. According to him, the only source of water is well as it is very costly to drill a hand-pump or motorised borehole. The community head also sought for an establishment of a police post in the community to check new insecurity trend of children abduction, rituals, burglary and theft among others. The area, he said being a developing site was always disturbed by street urchins who used to intimidate, harass and exploit their visitors. He lamented that land grabbers were also threatening their peace in the community despite the fact that they had bought their land long ago, erected their building and living within. Gatta sought a clarification from the official of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on N10, 000 charges by a group of people on every household before they were allowed to connect to national grid. The community pleaded with the IBEDC to provide the settlement with a new transformer to address the challenge of power failure. Mr Bashir Abayomi, who is the IBEDC official in-charge of the community, asserted that the company was not aware of the N10, 000 charges. According to him, the only charge known to the company is the loss of revenue which is for opening an account for billing with the company. He, however, promised to relay the complaint of the community on power shortage to the appropriate quarters of the company for remedy. kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin