Ilorin community in Kwara state has erected a world class e- library within the premises of the Ilorin Central Juma’at mosque. Chairman of the central working committee of Ilorin Central Juma’at mosque, Alhaji Shehu AbdulGafar inaugurated members of the library’s board in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital yesterday.

The nine- member library board has a retired accountant general of the state, Alhaji Suleiman Bayero as its chairman and professionals from library science and other walks of life, including a veteran journalist, Alhaji Mas’ud Adebimpe as members.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji AbdulGafar recalled that the master plan of the mosque which was remodelled in 2012 included a standard library.

He said the take -off of the library was delayed due to paucity of funds, but, however, expressed delight that the library project and the mosque itself have continued to receive wide recognition, acceptance and support nationally and internationally from people from all walks of life.

“Dr Bukhari, an imam at the holy mosque, Ka’aba, Saudi Arabia during a recent visit described the mosque as the best on the African continent as at today. The imam did not only leave Ilorin with a promise to assist in sourcing books for the library, he immediately initiated connections with authorities in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to see that his promises are fulfilled and that the mosque gets more assistance in that regard.

“To the glory of Allah, we have started seeing the result of the promise as both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait authorities have prepared containers of Islamic books ready to be shipped to Lagos for onward delivery to the mosque.

“In our own little efforts, the central working committee of the mosque has procured Islamic books from Saudi Arabian publishers to the tune of N5, 120, 000,” AbdulGafar disclosed.

He thanked the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is- haq Oloyede for his donation of books to the library and also thanked an ICT consultant, Alhaji Hamza Usman for donating 10 computers, tables, chairs and installation cable to establish an e- library.

Responding, the library board’s chair, Alhaji Suleiman Bayero thanked the mosque’s central committee for finding them worthy of the appointment, promising not to betray the confidence repose in them.