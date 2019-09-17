The Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Mr. Guy Ryder has described Sen. Chris Ngige’s re-appointment as Minister of Labour and Employment as a reward for outstanding performance.

This was contained in a letter signed on his behalf by the Country Director of ILO, Dennis Zulu.

While commending Ngige for the cordial relationship between Nigeria and the ILO, Ryder said the development was an indication of the confidence reposed on the Minister by the President.

“We also take this opportunity to appreciate the cordial relationship that exists between the ILO Country Office, Abuja, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the years, the Director General said.”

He further pledged the continued collaboration between the ILO and Nigeria.

Similarly, the Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited has attributed the peaceful resolution of the industrial dispute that engulfed the company last year to the astute negotiating skill of the Minister.

The Executive Vice Chairman, ExxonMobil, Mr. Udom Inoyo, stated this in Abuja when he led the management team of the company on a congratulatory visit to the Minister.

“It took your dexterity, understanding and good negotiating skill to resolve the industrial dispute ExxonMobil faced last year.

“Your re-appointment did not come to some of us as a surprise because we witnessed first-hand how efficient you could be and happy therefore that Mr. President made the right choice.

“It is instructive that the tireless efforts, sleepless nights and experience with which you approach every negotiation is the reason for the stable industrial peace we have today. The price of such will be incalculable if they were to be measured in naira and kobo,” he said.

In his remarks, Sen. Ngige commended ExxonMobil for making social dialogue a tool of corporate management, noting that the worker-friendly disposition of the company

made it one of the few in the oil sector with minimal job losses at the outset of the first term of the present administration when the nation’s economic fortunes dipped.

The Minister further applauded it for an inclusive corporate social responsibility, seeking its assistance in manpower training as well as acquisition of working tools for key directorates in his Ministry.