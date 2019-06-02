Illicit drugs: Ogidi monarch partners NDLEA on enlightenment campaign

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…holds Onyido quize competition

The Traditional Ruler of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, HRM, Igwe Alex Onyido, has continued to strengthen partnership with the Anambra State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the menace of illicit drugs in the society.

The partnership is geared towards creating awareness on the need for youths to refrain from indiscriminate abuse of drugs.

Igwe Onyido, who was speaking during the 6th edition of Lady Chito Onyido Quiz Competition, observed that most of the crimes were being committed by youths, under the influence of drug.

The quiz competition which took place at the Kenneth Dike State Library, Awka, involved over 30 students from Secondary Schools across the state.

Igwe, who was the sponsor of the competition, called on government to continue to embark on the campaign against drug abuse, especially at the elementary stages.

Onyido, who is also a pharmacist, charged meaningful individuals to sponsor programmes that would educate youths on the danger of drug intake.

He further advocated for more construction of industries to creating employment opportunities so as to engage the youths meaningfully.

Onyido explained that the quiz was in loving memory of his mother, Lady Chitto Onyido, for her kindness and love.

In his part, Anambra State Commander, NDLEA, Mr. Sule Momodu, noted that his command had continued to map out programmes and activities where youths and students would be enlightened on drug abstinence.

Momodu regretted that the Ministry of Education had not been supportive in promoting quiz competition on drug abuse.

While commending the sponsor of the quiz, Igwe Onyido, the NDLEA boss bemoaned that many youths had lost their lives due to intake of drugs, which had lured them into crime and criminality.

Also speaking, the State Commander, Directorate of State Security Services, DSS, Mr. Yusuf Isyaku, cautioned the youths to be purposeful and engage in productive activities.

The Deputy Chairman, Post Primary Schools Service Commission, PPSSC, Lady Pat Offiah, promised that the state Ministry of Education would further consolidate on the achievements of NDLEA in promoting drug enlightenment.

The event witnessed presentation of prizes to the best performed schools.

Berth Root Onitsha took first position and was given a Trophy, a set of Matching Band, 3 laptops, 3 plasma television, and N30,000 each to the three students that represented the school.

Bubendoff Memorial Grammar School, Adazi Nnukwu, Anaocha Local Government Area came second and was presented with a trophy, 3 standing fans, 3 plasma television, 3 Ecolag bags, N30,000 each for the three students.

Community Secondary School, Umuoba, Anambra East Local Government Area came third with a trophy, 3 plasma television, 3 standing fans, 3 Ecolag and N30,000 each for the three students.