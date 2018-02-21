Illicit drug use: Senate moves to establish rehabilitation centres nationwide

Following its December Roundtable, which was aimed at addressing the Drug Use Epidemic across the nation, the Senate, on Tuesday, passed a motion calling on the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health to establish rehabilitation centers in each of the 36 states of the Nation.

In a motion sponsored by Senator Jeremiah Useni and nine other senators, the Senate noted that with more rehabilitation centers in the country, addicts would be able to receive professional treatment in the short and long term, thereby, bringing down the rate of addiction and crime in the country.

“Drug addicts are seen everywhere on the streets,” said Senator Philip Gyunka, “I have the strong belief that if the rehabilitation centers are established there will be less crime in the society.”

Speaking on the motion, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, emphasized that drug abuse negatively affects the productivity of our youth, stating that there was a need to stop the distribution of drugs at both the wholesale and retail levels.

“This issue of drug abuse is a threat to youths’ productivity. There’s a need to break the chain between the dealers and users as it is fostering crimes in the country. Security agencies should curb the distribution of drugs,” Ekweremadu said.

Commending the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Senator Joshua Lidani, stated that the motion stemmed from the Senate Roundtable organized in Kano last year, which shed light on how big of an issue drug use is in the country.

The Senate further resolved to urge relevant stakeholders like the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to key into the proposed rehabilitation centers, while, mandating its committee on Secondary and Tertiary Health to ensure that the Federal Government gives the centers the needed attention when established.