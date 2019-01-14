Illegal charter operations: NCAA threatens airlines

Like this: Like Loading...

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened to wield the big stick over charter operations by unauthorised permit holders forthwith. By this, any operator caught engaging in such unauthorised services will have its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) suspended or revoked. A statement by the NCAA says “Consequently, the general public is hereby reminded that holders of Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Airline Operating Permit (AOP) with valid AOC are the only authorized operators to carry out Charter Operations”. “This is in line with the NCAA statutory responsibilities of safeguarding the interest of the general public and that of the investors in the aviation sector. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015 Part 18.2.3.1. states thus: “No person shall use any aircraft in Nigeria for hire and reward in public transport category to provide non scheduled or charter air service unless such a person holds an ATL or Airline Operating Permit (AOP) issued by the Authority.” For the purpose of verification and authentication, the statement says the list of current holders with appropriate authorization to carry out Charter Operations can be found on the NCAA website. It therefore warned that any member of the public transacting business with any unauthorized operators will be doing so at a high risk as such operations may not have valid insurance cover. The Authority pledged it will continue to ensure strict compliance to Safety Regulations as violation[s] will be viewed seriously.