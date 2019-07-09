Segun Odegbami, a former national team captain says he would have sacked Gernot Rohr after Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Madagascar at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations if he were the Nigeria Football Federation boss.

Odegbami who was a guest on Channels TV, faulted Rohr’s attitude during Nigeria’s matches, saying the coach was “too relaxed” even when the Nigerian team were losing. He advised the NFF to consider a vocal coach in their next appointment.

If I was in charge of Nigerian football, Gernot Rohr would have been on his way home. I’m sorry that is a bit harsh, but you could see how he selected players, particularly in that match against Madagascar.

We could have been out of this competition now, because of his selection of players for that match. See coaches like Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, they are the 12th players. They are by the side of the field, they are directing their players.

They are shouting on referees, they are doing things. That is the sort of thing Nigerian players need. Nigerian players don’t want somebody who will just sit quietly and not say a word. They won’t hear his voice.

You won’t help them with difficulty. Our nature is to be loud, to be compelled and driven to the wall. Our nature is not to just relax” Odegbami said during the interview.