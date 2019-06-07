I’ll revolutionise Nasarawa economy through mining – Gov Sule

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

Nasarawa State governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has expressed his determination to revolutionise the economy of his state through the mining sector.

Nasarawa state is richly endowed with solid mineral deposits.

The governor said this on Wednesday when he led a team of technocrats in his cabinet to a courtesy visit on the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu on for collaboration.

The Governor while unveiling his mission to the ministry, informed the Permanent Secretary and the Directors of the ministry that his administration is regarding the mining sector as first among equals.

He said that barely a week he assumed office and from the findings so far there are a lot of dormant mining licenses issued by the ministry to operators which could be re-issued to Nasarawa State Government for proper utilization if possible. He went further to request for accurate data of informal miners in his state.

The governor promised to strengthen the relationship with a view to getting the desired support to transform the economy of the state through minerals mining.

He however noted insecurity, lack of comprehensive data of companies operating mining activities in the state, lack of technical know-how of the informal miners as some of the challenges militating against the growth of mining industry in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr Mu’azu thanked the governor for considering MMSD as the first ministry to visit after his inauguration.

He informed the governor that his state is one of the most privileged state endowed with over thirty solid mineral resources.

According to him, in spite of the numerous mining licenses issued to operators in the state, about 95% of them are unused.

Mu’azu decried disruption of mining activities in some communities in the state by indigenes; noting that the disagreement is often as a result of the Land Use Act that gives the state government authority over control of lands, of which the communities usually claim ownership.

He urged the governor to use his wealth of knowledge in the oil and mining industries to intervene in addressing this and other challenges that prevent smooth mining activities in the state.

The permanent Secretary assured the governor of the necessary support to boost mining activities in the state.