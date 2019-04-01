I’ll restore maternal and infant healthcare – Ihedioha

Val Okara, Owerri

Imo State Governor-elect, Hon, Emeka Ihedioha, has reassured the citizenry that he will fulfill his campaign promise of restoring material and infant healthcare in the state.

Ihedioha gave the assurance in a message signed by his media aide, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, and addressed to Christian Mothers in the state, as they celebrated this year’s Mothering Sunday.

“I will, by the grace of God, fulfill my campaign promises regarding material and infant healthcare through re-establishing Primary Healthcare Centres across the state and making them functional”, Ihedioha said.

While felicitating with Imo women, Chief Ihedioha also said that their role in rebuilding, regenerating and stabilising the society cannot be over-emphasised.

“The institution of the family is the basis for the existence of the society. I therefore charge our Christian Mothers in the state to support the incoming administration for the overall benefit of Imo people”, Ihedioha pleaded.

He also used the opportunity to reassure the women of due representation in his administration, pointing out that they should be prepared to cooperate with government to achieve their dreams, vision and aspiration.

Ihedioha equally prayed for a rewarding and peaceful celebration, while wishing them good health, long life to celebrate more Mothering Sundays.