I’ll reform 9th House of Reps, vows Gbajabiamila

…Pledges to build on achievements of predecessor

…Says opposition will be carried along

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that he would reform the House and build on the achievements of his predecessor.

The speaker said that the reform would be dished out in piece meal so as not to shock the system.

Gbajabiamila said this on Monday while speaking with State House correspondents after a closed doors meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He, however, said that the members of the opposition parties in the House would be carried along in heading some of the committees of the house contrary to what the stand of the APC chairman that opposition members should not be made to chair any committee.

He said that the reforms he would embark upon would be for the benefit of the country.

On the relevance of his meeting with the Vice President, he said: “It’s official and any meeting with the Vice President is relevant. It is about the economy and how to move the country forward, charting a road map about how to confront the problems that are facing Nigeria today.

“So these were the issues we discussed. It wasn’t a personal meeting but you can call it a hybrid – between the personal and official but mostly it’s official. How the executive and the legislature can collaborate to make life better for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Asked what Nigerians are going to see differently from his leadership in the ninth assembly, the speaker said: “Stay tuned, you’ve heard my inaugural speech, we are going to do things differently, we are going to build on whatever the achievements are of the eight assembly, and it’s going to be a reformed house.

Like I have said, the reform will be fished out in piece meal so as not to shock the system.”

“But they will be reforms that will be for the benefit of the country. We expect the cooperation of all facets of government, including the executive and you – the journalists and including our constituents”.

On whether he will carry the opposition members along in terms of committee chairing, he said: “The committees would be unfolded in the next few weeks and you will see how we intend to carry them along. I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag but you can be assured they would be carried along.”