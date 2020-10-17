I’ll leave US if I lose election – Trump

Donald Trump has threatened to leave the United States if he is beaten by Joe Biden in the presidential election as he trails behind in the polls.

The president said he would ‘not feel so good’ if he lost to ‘the worst candidate in the history of American politics’ during a rally in Georgia last night.

It comes after a major poll on Thursday put Biden at 11 percentage points ahead.

A survey of Florida voters also claimed the Republican is behind by three points. Addressing supporters in Macon, Georgia, on Friday evening, Trump said: ‘Running against the worst candidate in the history of American politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do?

”I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.

”I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.’

Political action committee The Lincoln Project, which aims to prevent Trump from being re-elected, shared footage of the president’s claim, saying: ‘Promise?’ A record 23 million Americans have already voted with less than three weeks to go until the election.

Trump and Biden are set to battle over several key swing states – Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – on November 3. Biden is leading in all of the battleground states, according to polls – but this doesn’t guarantee a victory for the Democratic candidate.

Daily Times reports that the 2016 election polls predicted a win for Hillary Clinton over Trump, but she was defeated in the electoral college.