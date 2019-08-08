.Pledges to be conscious of party interests in taking decisions

By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to work with the relevant constitutional bodies to resolve the crises rocking the Houses of Assembly in Bauchi and Edo states.

The president stated this when he received in audience, members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly as well as other stakeholders in the state at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Wednesday.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President promised to liaise with the minister of justice when sworn-in, and the inspector general of police to ensure that the rights of the constituencies and individuals were not abused in any form.

“I am aware of the problem in Edo and Bauchi states and I try to appreciate my position as the President, the political situation vis a vis the constitution of our country, the role of the commissioners of police and the party. I always like to be on the side of the constitution,” President Buhari said.

The President, however, urged the members not to give up their rights and the rights of those who elected them, charging them not to compromise on their individual integrity so as not to divide the House and the party.

He advised them to stay firm, bearing in mind their responsibilities to their constituencies and always keep the party in the state and at the centre informed.

The Bauchi State party members led by the Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had briefed the President on events leading to the crisis in the House.

Commending the unique leadership style of the President, Oshiomhole thanked President Buhari for his unflinching support that ensured the success of the party in holding the principal offices of the 9th National Assembly.

Similarly, President Buhari has reassured members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) that he would be more conscious of the interests of the party in taking key decisions.

The President while receiving members of the NWC of the APC at the State House, Abuja, also promised to uphold party supremacy.

“It is obvious that the success of the party is more paramount in your hearts. You could have deployed the times and energy you deployed for the party for your own personal use.

“I respect the sacrifices you are making; you can only derive satisfaction if you are working for your country and all our people because, materially, nobody can pay you for the sacrifices,” the President said.

He also appealed to the NWC members to abide by the constitution of the party, saying: “It is not enough to just criticise certain decisions of the party without first understanding what the constitution says.”

The President assured the NWC that competent members with the requisite experience will be invited to contribute their quota to nation-building as heads and chairmen of boards of governmental parastatals and agencies.

Earlier, Oshiomhole while congratulating the President on the electoral victory noted that the NWC was meeting with him exclusively for the first time after the elections.

The party chairman acknowledged that while it was regrettable that the party lost some states, the greatest victory of the APC was in Kwara and Gombe states.

‘‘In Kwara, we uprooted the ruling dynasty and inaugurated absolutely loyal and totally committed APC men at the helm of affairs,’’ he said.