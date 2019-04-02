I’ll do my best during the second term – Buhari

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Says his campaign to all states of the federation was an eye opener

…Gov Okorocha lauds President, explains why people go along with him

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja assured Nigerians that he will put in all effort to ensure the best for the country and her citizens when he begins a second term in office on May 29.

The president also appreciated all those who voted him during the elections.

Receiving the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council of Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina (Katsina State Development Fund) led by Mamman Nasir, a former president of the Court of Appeal, at the State House, Buhari said his campaign to all states of the federation was an eye opener.

“Thank you for supporting me. I assure you that I will do my best during the second term. We will work for Nigeria and her people,’’ he said.

Buhari said the crowd that welcomed his campaign train in each state was more than anyone can possibly “induce’’, attributing the turnouts to the people’s appreciation of the efforts of his administration.

President Buhari noted that he was the chairman of the Katsina State Development Fund for 17 years, during which period a lot was done to support education, healthcare and agriculture in the state, especially for those that were less privileged.

In his remarks, Justice Nasir, who is the Galadima of Katsina, said the foundation was grateful to God and all Nigerians for giving President Buhari the opportunity to serve another term in office.

“We are most grateful to almighty Allah for bringing you back for another term in office. Our happiness and gratitude goes to Nigerians for electing you,’’ he said.

Justice Nasir said the foundation also remained grateful for the years the president served as its chairman.

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has described President Buhari as a great man, a man of wisdom and a visionary leader, adding that this is why many political office holders including governors go along with him.

Okorocha said this on Monday while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

His words: “As a matter of fact, Buhari is a great man, he is a man of wisdom, a visionary leader.

That is why you see some of us going along with him. It’s for what he has upstairs – he can see far, that is why he made that declaration in Imo State – ‘vote according to your conscience.

It was in Imo State that he first used that word. So my relationship with him is not affected in anyway.”

On why he visited the President, he said: “I came here precisely to discuss with Mr. President to come and commission my projects.

I have completed the construction of a new Cargo Airport Terminal, Warehouses and cargo sheds that is to be commissioned.

“I have also completed a new police headquarters and also a new prison headquarters in Imo State. These are Federal Government projects built by Imo State government.

“Another landmark project is the Justice Oputa Court – the new Imo State High Court Complex which we have built.

“So, we have over a thousand verifiable projects to be commissioned. So I am requesting Mr. President to kindly commission the federal ones and see how many of the state’s projects he could commission for me. This is precisely why I am here”.

He said that his relationship with the President is intact despite what has been happening in his state.