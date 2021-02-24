Ikpeazu: Senate should sanction Adeyemi over hate speech – Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Wednesday, asked the Nigeria Senate to sanction Kogi West Senator, Smart Adeyemi over his outburst against Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

Daily Times reports that Adeyemi had during plenary on Tuesday described Ikpeazu as a drunkard, a statement that has continued to attract condemnation.

Reacting, the Ohanaeze Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a statement issued by his media adviser, Kalu Mkpa Uduma, called on the Senate to impose sanctions on the Kogi Senator.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization cautioned politicians to be mindful of their utterances.

He said in the statement that “it’s disheartening and disgusting for Senator Smart Adeyemi to attack an Igbo Sitting Governor, which could spark ethnic conflicts and clashes between Igbos and various ethnic nationalities in Kogi State, but we are expecting the Senate leadership to sanction Senator Smart Adeyemi over his ‘hate speech’ against Igbos to serve as a deterrent.”

Ohanaeze lauded Ikpeazu “for the recent publication on Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, indicating that Abia is the 3rd investment destination in Nigeria after Lagos and Abuja,” describing it as an “affirmative evidence of Ikpeazu’s hard work and purposeful progress to reposition Abia as the Economic hub center in Igboland.”

He added that, “It’s not late for Smart Adeyemi to retrace his steps and retract his comments on Ikpeazu to escape the verdict of history.”