Ikpeazu expresses commitment over measles, preventable diseases in Abia

Abia State government says it is committed to providing all that is required to reach every Abia child with vaccines for the control of measles and other preventable diseases.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu stated this at the flag off ceremony of the measles vaccination campaign at Itungwa Primary School field, Obingwa LGA, pointing out that measles is vaccine preventable, adding that the measles vaccination campaign calls for cooperation of parents especially mothers, as well as the deep commitment of care givers.

This according to him is to ensure that no child loses his life on account of measles, stating that vaccination against measles and other preventable diseases will enhance life expectancy , noting that many children are deformed as a result of non-vaccination against child killer diseases and not due to attacks by ghosts as is erroneously believed.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. John Ahukanna disclosed that the measles campaign is targeted at children from 9 months to 5 years, adding that measles is vaccine preventable.

According to him, 197, 000 deaths were attributable to measles globally in 2017 and appealed to stakeholders to assist the government by mobilizing parents to take advantage of the measles vaccination campaign.

Also speaking, the chairman, Obingwa LGA, Sunday Amechi said mass vaccination is a proactive strategy in the management of measles and promised to partner with the state Ministry of Health on the fight against preventable diseases.