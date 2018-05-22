Ikpeazu, Ayade move to end boarder clash in Isu, Arochukwu LGA

Lingering communal crisis between Isu community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State and their Cross River State neighbours will soon be resolved as the two state Governors, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ben Ayade are set to meet in Calabar, the Cross River state capital this weekend to find solution to the problem.

Governor Ikpeazu dropped this hint on Sunday at the Peculiar Peoples Assembly Aba during the 2018 glory summit of the church.

According to him, the meeting will attempt to bring lasting peace to the two warring neighbouring communities.

The Governor thanked the founder of the church, Bishop Goddy Okafor and his church for their prayers and support for his administration, while acknowledging God’s blessings upon him, pointing out that it does not matter what people say if God wants to use one.

According to him, whoever he chooses he equips and charged believers to trust in God.

In his sermon with the theme “Proof Producers”, Bishop Goddy Okeafor enjoined Christians to copy and imitate God as He is the architect of every good thing.