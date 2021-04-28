Ikonso: IPOB renames Imo Government House, Roads after slain ‘commander’

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has renamed the Imo State Government House on Douglas Road in Owerri after Ikonso, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) commander who was allegedly killed by security forces.

The group said Douglas Road Owerri and Awomamma Junction would also be named after the late Commander, according to a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Strong.

It clarified that the decision, which took effect immediately, was one of the ways in which its members and Biafrans around the world wished to honor the fallen leader and his men.

The statement reads: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Biafrans worldwide, wish to announce to the world, our unanimous decision to rename the Imo State Government House, Douglas Road Owerri, and Awomamma Junction after the late heroic Commander of the Eastern Security Network Ikonso, murdered in cold blood by cowardly Nigeria security operatives.

“The affected places will henceforth be called Ikonso Government House, Ikonso Way and Ikonso Junction respectively.

*This is with immediate effect and compliance is required of all ministries and parastatals beginning from today, the 28th day of April 2021.”

“This decision is one of the ways IPOB members and Biafrans all over the world have agreed to immortalize the name of our brave Ikonso and his men killed by the callous cowardly Nigeria security agents that flee from terrorists and bandits but derive pleasure in killing unarmed Biafra agitators.

” Ikonso and other fallen heroes with him did nothing to warrant their summary extra judicial execution. They made the supreme sacrifice in defence of our ancestral land against Fulani terrorists, jihadists and killer herdsmen. Biafra shall never forget them.

“We therefore expect maximum cooperation from relevant Government agencies, officials and the Imo State House of Assembly because we don’t know who this Douglas is that a road in Owerri was named but we know who Ikonso was.

“He defended Imo State with his life, for without him, most Imo indigenes would be in IDP camps by now courtesy of terrorists.”