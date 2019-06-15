Ikeja Electric rolls out prepaid metres for Ikorodu customers

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Godwin Anyebe

Ikeja Electric Plc. (IE), one of Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies, has announced the roll-out of prepaid metres for customers in the Ikorodu Business Unit.

This was made known at a media briefing held recently in Lagos which was attended by customers and stakeholders under the Ikorodu Business Unit of Ikeja Electric.

According to Ikeja Electric, this is part of the first phase, which will further, extend to Abule Egba and Shomolu Business Units next week.

Speaking on the roll-out, Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue said: “In line with NERC regulations, customers are expected to pay for metres.

Through the online process, customers are to abide by the rules and regulation guiding the metering process and they should not pay cash to anyone or fall prey to unscrupulous element who may want to take advantage of the scheme to fleece customers. They will be advised on the designated channels for payment.”

While explaining the process, he noted that every customer was expected to go through the Know Your Customer (KYC) process and also agree on the settlement of the outstanding debt.

After this, the account survey will then be carried out before payment for prepaid metre is made. The metres will be provided and installed within 10 working days of payment.

Mr. Ofulue also advised customers who dispute their outstanding bills to take advantage of the various repayment options available during the KYC process.

He explained that outstanding balance could also be rolled over into the customer’s prepaid account and paid in instalments.

According to him, the stipulated cost of a single-phase meter is N38, 850 while a three-phase metre is N70, 350. These are all inclusive of VAT.

According to the Disco, the deployment and installation of prepaid metres to customers in Ikorodu, which will be carried out by one of its MAPs, New Hampshire Capital limited will commence on June 17th 2019 following the successful registration and subscription for metres by thousands of customers spread across Ikorodu and Epe.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC empowers third-party companies identified as Meter Asset Providers (MAP) to procure and install meters for electricity consumers.