Ikeja DisCo comply with NERC’s order, reverts to old tariff

By Tunde Shorunke

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has said it will be reverting to the old tariff in adherence to Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) order to suspend the new Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) from September 28, 2020, to October 11, 2020.

This was disclosed on the DisCos official twitter handle verifying the new development to the general public.

“Dear Esteemed customers, this is to inform you that we have fully complied with the Order from the NERC to suspend the new Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) for the next two weeks.

“Within this period, the tariffs for all customers shall be based on rates applicable as at Aug. 31.” Recall that NERC has ordered all Distribution Companies (DisCos) for immediate suspension of service reflective tariff effect from September 28, 2020, to October 11, 2020.

The suspension of the MultiYear Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020 was disclosed in a document signed by NERC Chairman, Prof. James Momoh, said from September 28, 2020, to October 11, 2020, the DisCos must revert all charges to the tariff existing as of August 31, 2020.

What this means is that, for the next two weeks, electricity consumers having power above 12 hours who were affected by the increased tariff hike would revert to their old charges.

NERC said as empowered by Section 33 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, EPSRA 2005, the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman can issue such directive to NERC.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Mamman were among the team that had a meeting with the labour unions.

READ ALSO: Ikeja Electric to begin implementation of new tariff July 1

NERC said it accepted the communique as a general policy direction following section 33 of EPSRA.

“The Commission hereby suspends for a period of 14-days, with effect from 28 September 2020 to 11 October 2020, the MULTI-YEAR TARIFF ORDER 2020 that was issued to the DisCos.